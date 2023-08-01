Three-time Super Bowl champion Matthew Slater did not attend an HBCU.

The New England Patriots wide receiver/special teams ace — entering his 16th season with the franchise made his name at UCLA – but he knows all about the history and tradition of Black College football.

His father is Jackson State legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jackie Slater.

It was no surprise that when Boston.com sports reporter Khari Thompson asked about the Pats being the only team to select an HBCU player, JSU cornerback Isaiah Bolden, Slater had a wealth of good things to say about Jackson State and HBCUs as a whole.

“I’m a Tiger baby, obviously – both of my parents went to JSU, so I think it’s great that HBCUs are getting the attention they deserve,” Slater said at a media gathering on Tuesday. “There’s so much rich history there. You look at the trajectory of those schools, it’s sad they don’t get the type of players they used to, but those schools mean so much to our community and our history.”

I asked Matthew Slater, whose dad Pro Football Hall of Fame OL Jackie Slater played at Jackson State, for his thoughts on the Patriots selecting the only HBCU player in the Draft (Isaiah Bolden) this year. Thoughtful response and a shoutout to @gojsutigersfb here. pic.twitter.com/6MiemwtV4T — Khari A Thompson (@_KhariThompson) August 1, 2023

Jackie Slater was an all-SWAC lineman at Jackson State, clearing the path for the late Walter Payton, then, after joining the Los Angeles Rams, did the same for Eric Dickerson during his record-setting 2,105-yard rushing season in 1984. Slater played 20 years for the Rams in three different cities (Los Angeles, Anaheim, and St. Louis), the only player in NFL history with that achievement to his credit.

Matthew Slater understands the importance of HBCUs as he welcomes Bolden to the team and shared a key final thought.

“If you ask my parents, they wouldn’t be who they are without [Jackson State],” he said. “We have so many family and friends that have been there and to other HBCUs. They’re an important part of history, and they’re great to celebrate.”