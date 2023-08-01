You might also like

Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa was named Phil Steele Preseason SWAC Offensive Player of the Year.

The Vanderbilt transfer was a 2022 All-SWAC performer and Phil Steele Second Team member is coming off a season in which he was the second most prolific passer in the SWAC . He threw for 2,732 yards, 21 touchdowns and completed 57 percent of his passes.



Moussa’s passing and touchdown outputs were ranked 22nd and 18th in the nation, respectively in the FCS, and helped lead the Rattlers to a 9-2 overall record and a 7-1 mark in the SWAC.

This is the latest preseason accolade for the graduate signal caller, who FAMU head coach Willie Simmons said his team was “blessed to have guys like Moussa leading the way.”



Moussa was also named the preseason SWAC Offensive Player of the Year and SWAC Preseason All-SWAC First Team in addition to the Phil Steele honor.