An autopsy reported indicated that Ray Lewis III, a former HBCU athlete, died from what was described as a lethal mix of drugs.

The report obtained by TMZ Sports on Friday said Lewis, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis said fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine intoxication was what to the former Virginia Union football player’s death.

Lewis III was 28 when he was found unresponsive on June 14 at a home in Florida The death was ruled “accidental.”

Lewis III rose to athletic prominence during his time at Florida’s Lake Mary Prep High School, where during his senior season, he rushed for 1,898 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding another 676 yards and four scores receiving.

He started his college career at his father’s alma mater, the University of Miami. Lewis would redshirt his freshman year and eventually transfer to Coastal Carolina before completing his collegiate career at Virginia Union.

His last appearance on the gridiron was when he suited up for the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football League in 2021.

Virginia Union associate head coach Diego Ryland said to TMZ Sportsthat Lewis III’s passing was “very unfortunate” and added that he was “a great young man and a better teammate. The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray.”