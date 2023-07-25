Alonzo Hampton is not new to the football program at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, so he is familiar with the history and tradition of the program as well as the area.

“We want to build a foundation that breaks the cycle of losing,” said Hampton, who coached the Golden Lions from 2006-2010 “We’re not worried about anybody on our schedule, we’re worried about the Golden Lions. We are on a never-ending journey to get better every day.”

Hampton takes over a UAPB squad that finished 1-8 overall (1-7 in conference) in 2022. The Golden Lions were picked to finish sixth in the Western Division this season, so while his work is cut out for him, the Warren, Arkansas native is ready to face the challenge head-on.

“Pine Bluff has a lot of good things in place. I’m very fortunate to come back to a place that has meant so much in Southeastern Arkansas,” he said. “I want to affect the lives of young men and women every day, and I still have my teacher’s license, so if I wasn’t coaching, I’d be teaching. I win every day getting to do this job.”

The task of returning Pine Bluff to recent glories, such as the spring 2021 SWAC championship game and the 2012 season (SWAC champions, HBCU national champions), will be contingent on three phases of the game.

“We focused on building depth along the offensive and defensive lines,” Hampton explains. “The QB position is important, but you’ve gotta be able to stop the run and run the football. We can coach the other positions, but once you get those guys in place, you can slow the game down.”

He continued, “We want to be great on special teams. We’re going to make a conscious effort to recruit the right guys, and I think we’ll have a chance to win every game in this league.”

Hampton believes that the time is right to get UAPB back in the conversation among the SWAC’s elite programs and even has a mantra to go along with it.

“Our motto is ‘restore the pride.’ We’re excited about the direction we’re heading in,” he said.