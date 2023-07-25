You might also like

You might also like

The Alabama State Hornets enter the 2023 football season with high hopes of competing at a high level in the SWAC East division.

In what will be the team’s second season under head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., the Hornets have been picked to finish third in the division behind Jackson State and Florida A&M.

“It’s been a learning curve; there’s a learning curve in anything you do,” said Robinson about entering his second season as head coach of his alma mater.

According to coach Robinson, discipline will be the key to Alabama State getting to the top of the SWAC East division.

“The biggest thing for us is discipline. We sacrificed a lot in the offseason and worked hard,” he said. “So now, we have to be a disciplined football team and play with great effort, so I don’t have to worry about that. Discipline on and off the football field is what we’re stressing on a day-to-day basis.

Last season, the Hornets finished with a 6-5 overall record, including a 4-4 record against the SWAC.

The team saw several top players enter the transfer portal in the offseason, including leading rusher Jacory Merritt, former starting quarterback Myles Crawley, and All-SWAC defensive back Irshaad Davis.

Alabama State’s season will open up on their home field when they face the Southern Jaguars on Sept. 2.