SWAC Media Day means we are closer to the beginning of the 2023 HBCU football season.

Jackson State is set to kick off the season in its bid for a third straight SWAC title when they face South Carolina State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

This will be the most competitive SWAC championship race in recent years after multiple teams undergo significant changes during the offseason.

Only time will tell who truly sets themselves apart from the pack when all is said and done.

Here is the 2023 SWAC football season preview.

Jackson State will attempt a SWAC three-peat

After going through a mass exodus during the offseason, the 2023 season will be one of change for the Jackson State Tigers football team.

In addition to head coach Deion Sanders moving on from the team, 11 of the Tigers’ 12 All-SWAC selections from last year are no longer with the team.

This includes reigning SWAC Offensive Player of the Year Shedeur Sanders, SWAC Defensive Player of the Year Aubrey Miller, SWAC Freshman of the Year Kevin Coleman, and five-star recruit Travis Hunter.

In the past two seasons, Jackson State put together a run for the ages placing themselves in the argument for being among the greatest teams in HBCU football history.

The Tigers posted a combined 23-3 record, winning by an average margin of 18 points a game. This includes a 16-0 record against the SWAC in claiming the conference championship each year.

Despite all the roster turnaround in Jackson, there is still plenty of talent left for the team to get to its ultimate goal of three-peating as SWAC champions.

Led by new head coach T.C. Taylor, previously an assistant coach on Sanders’ coaching staff, the Tigers made significant additions through the transfer portal that will play a crucial role this season.

Jackson State added 17 FBS transfers this offseason, with six transfers from Power 5 programs, including Virginia Tech transfer Jason Brown.

In addition, the Tigers also acquired junior college All-American quarterback Phillip Short and All-MEAC defensive back Esaias Guthrie.

Jackson State is looking to become the first team to win three straight SWAC since Grambling State (2000-2002).

Florida A&M’s time to shine

With all the changes Jackson State will be playing through this season, this is an excellent opportunity for Florida A&M to claim its first division title in the SWAC.

Florida A&M has been spectacular since entering the SWAC, holding a record of 18-5, including a 14-2 record against the SWAC.

The one hurdle they have yet to clear is beating their aforementioned Orange Blossom Classic rivals Jackson State. They’ve lost each of their past two matchups against them.

The Rattlers also went through some crucial changes this offseason, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Florida A&M enters the 2023 season without former Buck Buchanan award winner Isaiah Land, All-SWAC defensive back BJ Bohler, and All-SWAC defensive lineman Kamari Stephens (transfer portal).

Meanwhile, on offense, they will be moving forward without All-SWAC wide receiver Xavier Smith.

Despite this, the Rattlers still have a ton of talent on their roster that will factor in the team’s quest for its first division title.

These include All-SWAC selections Jeremy Moussa, Isaiah Major, Javan Morgan, and Jah’Marae Sheread.

They also hauled in a loaded transfer class which includes eight former power five players and Bethune-Cookman leading receiver Marcus Riley.

Alabama State is an X-Factor

Although Jackson State and Florida A&M are the top contenders to win the SWAC East, do not overlook the Alabama State Hornets, as they will be a darkhorse contender to win the division.

Last season, Alabama State had its first overall winning season since 2015, led by its dynamic defense that ranked second in the SWAC, allowing 20.2 points per game.

Although they lost some key members of their defensive unit, such as Keenan Isaac, Nelson Jordan II, Andrew Ogletree, and Irshaad Davis, they will have plenty of returning players to help fill the void.

These include All-SWAC linebacker Colton Adams, Adrian Maddox, Cail Jackson Jr., and Demaurez Bellamy.

The question for the Hornets is will the offense play well enough to help the team realize its full potential.

Last season, Alabama State had the second-worst offense in the SWAC, averaging 19.4 points per game and 307.0 total offensive yards per game.

To make matters worse, the team lost some key offensive players to the transfer portal this offseason.

These include leading rusher Jacory Merritt, backup quarterback Myles Crawley, and second-leading receiver Jeremiah Hixon.

If this offensive unit can at least place themselves among the middle of the pack, led by returning starting quarterback Dematrius Davis, there is a path to the SWAC East title.

The SWAC West is up for grabs

The SWAC West division race down the stretch of the 2022 season was filled with chaos seeing four teams have a chance to claim the crown in the final weeks.

Ultimately, it was the Southern Jaguars clinching the division after beating Grambling State in the Bayou Classic.

This season will be no different, with no team setting themselves apart from the competition in the offseason.

Alcorn State arguably made the most significant change by adding former SEC quarterback Tyler Macon to pair with All-SWAC running back Jarveon Howard.

Although Texas Southern lost a significant addition on defense in Isaiah Hamilton, they made up for the loss by adding two FBS defensive back transfers.

Not to mention the majority of Texas Southern’s offense from last season, including quarterback Andrew Body, is returning for the 2023 season.

Prairie View A&M made up for the losses of Jaden Stewart and Jailon Howard with Mississippi Valley State transfer Caleb Johnson and Alabama A&M transfer Brian Jenkins Jr joining quarterback Trazon Connley.

Reigning division champion Southern bolstered its backfield, adding former Alabama A&M running back Gary Quarles.

All these teams will be entrenched in a down-to-the-wire battle for the SWAC West division title.

HBCU Sports preseason predicted order of finish

SWAC East

Jackson State Florida A&M Alabama State Alabama A&M Bethune-Cookman Mississippi Valley State

SWAC West