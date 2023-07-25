William & Mary, which went 11-2, earned a share of the CAA Football championship and reached the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2009 last season, has been picked to capture the CAA Football title in 2023 according to a vote of the league’s head coaches.

The Tribe received 13 first-place votes and 195 points in the preseason poll. New Hampshire, which shared the 2022 CAA Football title with W&M, got one first-place vote and was picked second with 179 points. Richmond finished third with 159 points and was followed closely by Delaware (149 points/1 first-place vote) and Elon (146 points). Rhode Island (135 points) was chosen sixth, followed by Villanova, Monmouth, Towson, North Carolina A&T, UAlbany, Campbell, Maine, Stony Brook and Hampton.

2023 CAA FOOTBALL PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

(Selected by a vote of head coaches)

William & Mary (13 first-place votes)

New Hampshire (1 first-place vote)

Richmond

Delaware (1 first-place vote)

Elon

Rhode Island

Villanova

Monmouth

Towson

North Carolina A&T

UAlbany

Campbell

Maine

Stony Brook

Hampton

