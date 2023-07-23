There will be no honeymoon period for defending CIAA champion Fayetteville State once the regular season starts late next month.

Right out of the gate, the Broncos will have to navigate a landmine schedule where it opens at UNC-Pembroke on Aug. 31 before a pair of home games to start September against perennial Division II playoff team Lenoir-Rhyne and the CIAA opener versus Lincoln (Pa.). Fayetteville State then hits the road to play conference championship contender Virginia Union and league newcomer Bluefield State.

The combined record of the Broncos’ first four opponents from a year ago was 24-18.

“We’re going to know early in those first four weeks who we are,” said Broncos head coach Richard Hayes Jr. at CIAA Media Day. “But we are ready for the challenge.”

Fayetteville State, voted No. 1 in the CIAA preseason poll earlier this week, features a squad that has four members of the 2023 all-conference team, including offensive linemen Tyler Fleming and

Michael Todd on the CIAA First Team and Cameron Merrell and Kentrell Caldwell on the CIAA Second Team.

The ability to survive what will be a tough start will likely rest on the intentional two-quarterback system the Broncos’ offense will deploy through the season.

FSU was able to ride that setup all the way to the conference title on the arms and legs of Demari Daniels and Caden Davis. Both will be back in 2023 to try to recreate last season’s success with their varying styles of play.

“We really didn’t have an identity and didn’t know who we wanted to be,” said Hayes. “We made the switch at quarterback and started playing the two freshmen and moved the seniors back. And we just took off from there. Those guys took us there and got us where we are today.

“So we’re not going to change that right now.”

Todd, who was a redshirt that didn’t see action before being inserted as the starter midway through 2022, appreciated the opportunity to gain experience and contribute to winning.

“It is a great opportunity to try and build,” he said.

But even with No. 1 preseason rankings along with a roster that seemingly only can grow from a championship run, there won’t be any complacency heading into a regular season that begins in 39 days.

“No, we’re coming back,” said Caldwell. “We’re not ducking anybody.”