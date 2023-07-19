You might also like

The Langston Lions men’s basketball team continues their offseason trend of adding Division I transfers, fielding a commitment from former Southern Mississippi and Wichita State guard Jaron Pierre.

Pierre is the third Division I transfer Langston has added this offseason, along with former New Mexico State guard Marsei Caston and San Jose State forward Majok Kuath.

Beginning his college career at Southern Mississippi, Pierre played two seasons with the Eagles averaging 9.4 points and 3.3 rebounds.

In his freshman season, he was named to the Conference-USA All-Freshman team after finishing the year as his team’s third-leading scorer.

The former Eagles guard then moved on to Wichita State, where he played this past season, putting up 10.6 points and three rebounds.