This year’s SIAC football season is highlighted with a modified eight-game conference schedule, announced in December. This new model will allow each of the 13 SIAC football teams to face the remaining eight member institutions twice during a four-year period.

Benedict has been predicted to dominate the league and repeat as SIAC Champions and potentially face Albany State in the championship game scheduled for November 11, according to a preseason poll voted on by head coaches and sports information directors.

Led by 2022 SIAC and AFCA Region 2 Coach of the Year, Chennis Berry, the Tigers made a historic run last year with an undefeated regular season culminating in their first-ever SIAC football title.

They overwhelmed Tuskegee with a commanding 58-21 victory and made their first-ever playoff appearance. The Tigers boasted the nation’s longest winning streak at 13 games, dating back to the previous season, and showcased a solid defense that ranked seventh nationally in total defense and third in passing yards allowed.

Albany State makes a triumphant return as a top contender in this year’s preseason poll under the guidance of their new head coach, Quinn Gray, Sr. The Golden Rams concluded their 2022 campaign with a solid overall record of 7-3 and a conference record of 5-2.

2023 SIAC Football Preseason Rankings

Benedict Albany State Tuskegee Fort Valley State Savannah State Lane Edward Waters Miles Central State Clark Atlanta Allen Kentucky State Morehouse

2023 SIAC Football Preseason Awards

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced its All-SIAC preseason football team featuring 26 returning players from the 2022 SIAC Football All-Conference team.

This year’s preseason team is led by Fort Valley State’s Kelvin Durham, who was selected as this year’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year alongside Loobert Denelus, Benedict College, who was tabbed as the 2023 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year announced Wednesday during the league’s media day in Atlanta, Ga.

All nominations and votes are submitted by head coaches and sports information directors.

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Kelvin Durham

Fort Valley State University

Quarterback | R-Sophomore | Homestead, FL

In his second season directing the FVSU offense, Durham achieved notable accolades such as the SIAC Newcomer of the Year, Freshman of the Year, and a spot on the All-SIAC 1st Team as a quarterback. His exceptional performance propelled him to the top ranks in various offensive categories within the SIAC.

Leading the league in passing touchdowns and total offense yards with 2,252 yards, he proved to be an essential asset for his team. Durham consistently displayed his prowess, ranking second in total offense per game with an average of 225.2 yards, as well as in total offense touchdowns (19), passing yards (1,994 yards), and pass completions (147).

His passing accuracy was commendable, completing 147 of 242 passes, resulting in 16 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Throughout the season, he accumulated a total of 1,994 passing yards with a completion rate of 60.74%. Additionally, he showcased his versatility by rushing 44 times for 258 yards and scoring three touchdowns, averaging an impressive 5.9 yards per carry.

Notably, Durham had six games where he passed for 198 or more yards, consistently making an impact on the field. Among his standout performances, he had a remarkable game against Allen, completing 20 of 32 passes for a season-high 334 yards, with three touchdowns. In another remarkable display of his skills, he went 15-of-25 for 255 yards and threw five touchdowns, while also rushing 6 times for 60 yards against Morehouse.

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Loobert Denelus

Benedict College

Defensive Lineman | Senior | Naples, FL

In the 2022 season, Denelus was recognized as the SIAC Defensive Player of the Year and earned a spot on the AFCA All-American team, solidifying his status as one of the top defensive players in the league. His impact was evident in his outstanding rankings in crucial defensive categories.

He led the SIAC and ranked fifth in Division II in sacks per game, averaging an impressive 1.17 sacks per game. Additionally, Denelus showcased his ability to disrupt opposing offenses by ranking second in the SIAC and ninth in Division II in tackles for loss (TFL) per game, with an average of 1.8 TFL per game.

As a leader of the Benedict defense, he played an instrumental role in their success. Under his guidance, the defense held opponents to an average of just 12.9 points per game, making them the top-ranked defense in the SIAC and fourth in Division II. Furthermore, their total defense was formidable, allowing only 248.2 yards per game, ranking them first in the SIAC and seventh in Division II.

2023 SIAC football preseason teams

First Team Position Name School Classification Hometown Offensive Lineman Josh Simon Albany State Senior Atlanta, GA Offensive Lineman Kyle Frazier Savannah State Junior Augusta, GA Offensive Lineman Riyon Adams Savannah State Junior Vidalia, GA Offensive Lineman Kyle Frazier Savannah State Junior Augusta, GA Offensive Lineman Jemeil Jackson Fort Valley State Junior Hampton, GA Tight End Gentry Sparks Fort Valley State Junior Tallahassee, FL Wide Receiver Jacquez Jones Lane Junior Orlando, FL Wide Receiver Corintheus Edmonds Fort Valley State Senior Atlanta, GA Running Back Noah Zaire Scotland Benedict Sophomore Walhalla, S.C. Running Back Shamarcus Poole Savannah State Junior Sandersville, GA Quarterback Kelvin Durham Fort Valley State Sophomore Homestead, FL Defensive Lineman Tim Alderman Fort Valley State Junior Fort Valley, GA Defensive Lineman Loobert Denelus Benedict Senior Naples, FL Defensive Lineman Jeremy Dees Tuskegee Senior Evergreen, AL Defensive Lineman Mike White Central State Sophomore Springfield, OH Linebacker Vincent Hill Tuskegee Sophomore Fairburn, GA Linebacker Jalil Lenore Central State Sophomore Chicago, IL Linebacker Kentrell Lawson Fort Valley State Junior Marianna, FL Defensive Back Zelly Aldridge Tuskegee Junior Gallon, AL Defensive Back Jaree Turner Albany State Junior Ocala, FL Defensive Back Walter Tatum Lane Junior Notasulga, AL Defensive Back Landon Austin Fort Valley State Sophomore Montezuma, GA Kicker Noah Shalz Lane Sophomore Smyrna, TN Punter Ryan Duff Tuskegee Senior Mobile, AL Punt Returner Hakeem Ellington Fort Valley State Senior Summerville, S.C. Kick Returner Jaylin Peterson Miles Junior Birmingham, AL

Second Team Position Name School Classification Hometown Offensive Lineman Eric Blair Miles Senior Miami, FL Offensive Lineman Tyler Lowery Miles Senior Evergreen, AL Offensive Lineman Mitchell Romig Benedict Junior Jacksonville, FL Offensive Lineman Roger Smith Benedict Sophomore Cleveland, OH Offensive Lineman Dylan Lampkin Edward Waters Senior Jacksonville, FL Tight End Henry Calixte Lane Sophomore Orlando, FL Wide Receiver Brandon Brock Central State Senior Norfolk, VA Wide Receiver Antonio Meeks Tuskegee Sophomore Lilburn, GA Running Back Kamran Ward Albany State Sophomore Oscilla, GA Running Back Deondra Duehart Benedict Sophomore Macon, GA Quarterback Dionte Bonneau Albany State Junior Atlanta, GA Defensive Lineman Jayden Broughton Benedict Junior Monks Corner, S.C. Defensive Lineman Aaron Miller Benedict Junior Decatur, GA Defensive Lineman Roosevelt Thompson Miles Junior Dixon Mills, AL Defensive Lineman Jalen Pugh Albany State Sophomore Jonesboro, GA Linebacker Dialo Mosley Fort Valley State Sophomore Atlanta, GA Linebacker Gary Bourrage Allen Senior Kemper, MS Linebacker Dedrick Starkes Benedict Junior Columbia, S.C. Defensive Back Joshua Heyward Benedict Junior Johns Island, S.C. Defensive Back Dartrelle Rolle Edward Waters Senior Miami, FL Defensive Back Graderius Brown Miles Junior Linden, AL Defensive Back Antonio Kennon Jr. Tuskegee Junior Atlanta, GA Kicker Kenneth Lockhart Savannah State Senior Hinesville, GA Punter Ishmael Sanders Edward Waters Senior Jacksonville, FL Punt Returner Rashad Jordan Albany State Senior Atlanta, GA Kick Returner Justin Harris Fort Valley State Junior Fort Valley, GA

Courtesy: SIAC