Florida A&M catcher Ty Hanchey signed a professional contract with the San Francisco Giants following the 2023 MLB Draft.

Hanchey, who signed the free agent deal after two stellar seasons for the Rattlers, led the team in hits with 76 this past season. He finishes his FAMU career ranked second all-time in hits for a season, with 130 hits. He also had 14 home runs, a .349 batting average, 79 RBI, and a .562 slugging percentage for the SWAC champions.

Hanchey’s collegiate honors include Black College Nines HBCU Baseball Elite first team 2021-2023, the first FAMU baseball player ever to be named to an NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team.

After two seasons at FAMU, Hanchey was the catcher and played outfield for Norfolk State University before transferring to FAMU in 2021.

Bethune Cookman right-handed pitcher Joan Gonzalez has signed a free agent contract with the San Diego Padres.

Gonzalez represents the first Wildcat to sign a free-agent contract following the conclusion of the draft.

Gonzalez was named Black College Nines HBCU Baseball Elite’s first team following the conclusion of the 2023 regular season.

Gonzalez was one of HBCU baseball’s top relief pitchers in 2023, leading the SWAC with eight saves. In 42 1/3 innings pitched, Gonzalez worked a 3.61 ERA with 57 strikeouts. Opponents hit only .244 against him last season.

Courtesy: Black College Nines