Delaware State University has announced a multi-year agreement with former NFL wide receiver and HBCU alum Donald Driver to bring a sports-specific performance program.

Driven Elite, led by Driver, will be available to all 19 men’s and women’s sports programs. Driven Elite’s team of specialists will be dedicated to centralizing resources for the student-athletes and offer next-level comprehensive programming, according to the school.

The focus won’t only be on strength and conditioning but is also inclusive of nutrition and mental health wellness focused on the whole student-athlete. Driven Elite’s whole student-athlete programming is one of a kind offered exclusively at Delaware State.

“I am excited to bring this award-winning training experience to Delaware State University,” said Driver in a statement. “I am especially excited because Delaware State is an HBCU, which is something I care deeply about.

“I’m an HBCU graduate, and I earned my way into the NFL with minimal resources available to me. I’m striving to provide a broad platform for the DESU student-athletes to have stellar collegiate experiences by providing top-notch performance training, stress and mental health management training, specialized nutrition programming, and holistic wellness.”

Said athletic director Alecia Shields-Gadson: “I look forward to embarking upon this new chapter for the department partnered with Driven Elite. This next phase for us aligns perfectly with Delaware State’s vision of being the most progressive HBCU in the country.”

Courtesy: Delaware State Athletics