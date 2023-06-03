The Prairie View high school football mega camp spearheaded by Bubba McDowell lived up to its billing.

The camp, held Thursday at Panther Stadium, featured several hundred prep athletes from Texas and elsewhere who were looking for an opportunity to show off their talents to McDowell as well as other HBCU coaches and even Power Five coaches, including Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

Among the HBCU coaches in attendance were Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons, Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., Grambling State coach Hue Jackson and Texas Southern coach Clarence McKinney.

But the main attraction at the camp was Sanders, the former Jackson State coach who was making his first appearance at an HBCU-led event since the Celebration Bowl last December. He did not speak to the press during the event but did engage with his fellow coaches and athletes.

Many of the young athletes were excited to just be a part of the camp for the experience and opportunity to learn and show off their skills and talent.

“I would say just performing in front of the college that are coming and just being able to show my talents,” said Texas high school football player Cardavian Adams.

The coaches were looking forward to the experience, too.

Colorado quality control analyst Rashad Davis explained that the camp was a chance for the athletes and talent evaluators to “learn.”

“As long as you get one percent better every day, you are winning in life,” said.

McDowell himself spoke about the impact the camp was supposed to have. He explained about the biggest impact was the kids getting an opportunity to perform on a stage they normally wouldn’t be able to perform on.

“We see how many kids are hitting the portal after spring practices. We are active, and we want to make ourselves known,” he said. “Most don’t know what PV has from the outside, but it’s a different story when we get them on campus. It’s been helpful with social media and showing guys what we have to offer.”