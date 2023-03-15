You might also like

The Tougaloo Bulldog’s NAIA tournament run has come to an unfortunate end following an 83-66 loss to the top-seeded College of Idaho.

Antonio Patterson led the way for the Bulldogs finishing with 17 points off the bench. Cameron Copeland chipped in 14 points are on an inefficient 5-of-17 shooting from the field.

After getting out the blocks slowly, Tougaloo recovered getting out to a 19-18 lead midway through the first half.

That was the closest the game would be the rest of the way as College of Idaho outscored Tougaloo 25-4 to end the half.

Bulldogs historic season comes to an end following an 83-66 loss to top-seeded College of Idaho. The Bulldogs end with a 32-2 record. #bewareofthedawgs #RYSTougaloo — Tougaloo College (@TCAthletics) March 15, 2023

Idaho did not let up in the second half going on to lead by as many as 27 points on their way to victory.

The Bulldogs entered the NAIA tournament coming off a regular season in which they finished 26-1 record, including winning their last 14 games.

They then won the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) tournament championship for the first time since 2019.

As the sixth seed in the Naismith Quadrant, Tougaloo piled up wins over the 11-seed Texas A&M University-Texarkana, 14-seed SAGU (Texas), and 10-seed St. Thomas (Fla.) leading to their berth in the regional final.