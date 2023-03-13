The Tougaloo Bulldogs are moving on to the Regional Finals of the NAIA men’s basketball tournament following a 74-68 win over St. Thomas (Fla.).

This is the furthest Tougaloo has ever advanced in the NAIA men’s basketball tournament.

Cameron Copeland led the way for the Bulldogs finishing with 20 points, six rebounds, and three assists. He was followed by DeArius Henyard, who posted 14 points and six rebounds, and Antonio Patterson who tallied 12 points and six rebounds.

St. Thomas got out the blocks quickly building a nine-point lead in the first three minutes. The Bulldogs battled back eventually tying the game but were unable to take the lead.

At halftime, St. Thomas held a 35-32 lead. They continued to keep up the pressure in the second half building their lead back up to as high as nine points.

Tougaloo began to get themselves back in the game midway through the half taking their first lead with 8:37 left in the game.

From there, the Bulldogs went on an 11-5 run to make the score 65-57, its largest lead of the game. They would hold the lead for the remainder of the contest on their way to victory.

Tougaloo is one of two HBCU teams remaining in the NAIA tournament along with Langston. The Lions will have their chance to advance to the Regional Finals when they face Georgetown (Ky.).