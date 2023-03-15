You might also like

Alcorn State Braves’ run in the NIT has come to a premature end after they suffered a 69-53 loss in the first round to North Texas.

Alcorn State, who were eliminated in the first round of the SWAC tournament by the eventual champion Texas Southern Tigers, were the lone HBCU representatives in the NIT.

The SWAC regular season champions were led by Dominic Brewton who finished with 14 points, four rebounds, and two steals.

Meanwhile, Oddyst Walker chipped in 11 points and five rebounds.

NIT Final Score from Denton Texas

69 North Texas

After North Texas got out to an 8-2 lead, Alcorn State answered with an 8-0 run to take what was their only lead of the game.

While the Braves fought to keep the game close, they were just unable to knock down shots, shooting 31% compared to 44% from North Texas.

It was Alcorn State’s worst shooting performance in a game since Dec. 20 when they shot 28% against Dayton.

Alcorn’s season comes to and with a final overall record of 18-14.