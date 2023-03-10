You might also like

Langston announced that head coach Chris Wright has signed a four-year contract extension keeping him through 2027.

In his first year as head coach of the Lions, Wright took the team from a 1-27 season in 2022 to a 30-1 record currently in the NAIA tournament preparing for an appearance in the Sweet 16, the furthest the program has been since 2017.

Wright has an impressive resume in coaching dating back to his time at Talladega College when he led the team to a 105-26 record over four seasons.

ROARING THROUGH 2027! Langston University has announced an extension to retain head men’s basketball coach Chris Wright (@CoachCWRIGHT) for the next four years. Join us in welcoming Coach Wright home for the long term! https://t.co/nFZmmns7Cl pic.twitter.com/U5kMcJoza0 — Langston University (@LangstonU) March 10, 2023

He led the Tornadoes to three NAIA tournament appearances, including a berth in the national championship game in 2022.

That made Talladega the first HBCU to make it to the NAIA title game since West Virginia State in 1987.

Should he lead the Lions to the NAIA national championship game this season, he would be the first HBCU head coach at any level to lead two different HBCUs to the championship game in back-to-back years.

The Lions will have an opportunity to advance to the Elite Eight when they face Georgetown (KY) on March 14.