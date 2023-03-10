You might also like

Norfolk State fifth-year guard Joe Bryant Jr. was named a finalist for the 2022-23 Lou Henson National Player of the Year award on Thursday afternoon, announced by CollegeInsider.com.

The award is presented annually to the top mid-major player in Division I college basketball, named after the former Illinois State head coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons.

The recognition comes just two days after Bryant was named the 2022-23 MEAC Player of the Year on Tuesday afternoon, earning the award in back-to-back seasons. Heading into the 2023 MEAC Tournament, he’s averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per contest.

Courtesy: Norfolk State Athletics