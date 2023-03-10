You might also like

A month after Tony Duckworth surprisingly stepped down as Albany State athletic director, the school didn’t need to look far for a replacement.

Albany State women’s basketball coach Robert Skinner will now wear two hats as he was named interim Director of Athletics, replacing Duckworth, who left the post in February.

Skinner has 43 years of college coaching experience, including the last 32 years where he led the Golden Rams to a 139-111 record and three SIAC championships. He has an overall record of 605-563.

Skinner also served as the school’s volleyball coach, winning conference championships in 1998 and then from 2001-2008 where he recorded a 445- 301 record.

He also was the softball coach from 2001-2016, compiling a 351-401-2 record and claiming five SIAC titles.