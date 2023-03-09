You might also like

You might also like

Willie Totten, who broke many an FCS passing record during his time as the quarterback at Mississippi Valley State in the early 1980s, could be working with Southern signal-callers this fall.

Totten, who was also the longtime head coach and assistant at MVSU after his playing days were over, may join the Southern coaching staff, The Advocate (Baton Rouge) reported.

Head coach Eric Dooley is in the market for offensive assistants after quarterbacks coach Jonathan Williams left for Division II Benedict College to be the program’s offensive coordinator.

As head coach at MVSU for eight seasons, Totten compiled a 31-57 record. He resigned following the 2009 season. He then had stops at Albany State and Alabama A&M coaching quarterbacks.

Southern is in need of consistency at quarterback following a 2022 season where the passing attack only produced 196.2 yards per game, good for eighth in the SWAC.