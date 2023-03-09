You might also like

You might also like

The Jackson State went into the halftime break trailing Prairie View A&M 28-16, but rallied from the deficit to tie the game at 54-54, force overtime and eventually take down the Panthers 62-60 at Bartow Arena Thursday.

The Tigers (14-18) had two players score in double figures, led by Ken Evans, who had 22 points and seven rebounds. Romelle Mansel tacked on a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds and Zeke Cook added six points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

Treyon Johnson pulled down four offensive rebounds to pace the Jackson State offense which grabbed 13 boards and turned them into eight second chance points.

Jackson State did a great job disrupting Prairie View A&M shots in the contest, coming away with eight blocks. Mansel’s six blocks led the way individually for the Tigers.

Jackson State struggled out of the gate, falling behind 28-16 heading into halftime.

Jackson State narrowed its deficit to 46-44 before going on a 9-0 run, finished off by Chase Adams’ layup, to seize a 53-46 lead with 3:44 to go in the contest.

The Panthers then fought back to even things up at 54-54 and send the game to overtime. Jackson State got out on the break in the period, scoring 11 fast break points.

Jackson State then took care of business in extra time, outscoring Prairie View A&M 8-6 to seize the victory.

Courtesy: JSU Athletics