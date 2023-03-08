You might also like

Philander Smith’s first-ever appearance in the NAIA Women’s Basketball tournament ends prematurely following a 79-48 loss to Montana Western.

Giordan Johnson and Meleanne Williams each paced the Lady Panthers with 11 points.

It was a struggle for Philander Smith shooting from the field. They shot with a 27% shooting percentage compared to 45% from Montana Western.

GAME 2 FINAL🏀 No. 14 Philander Smith Lady Panthers fall to No. 3 Montana Western 79-48. pic.twitter.com/ZarbZF4DmC — Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (@GCACSports) March 8, 2023

Montana Western took control of the game from the beginning outscoring Philander Smith 21-7 in the first quarter. The Lady Panthers trailed by as many as 36 points in the game.

Philander Smith was dominated in the paint getting outscored 36-10 as well as getting outrebounded 50-39.

The Lady Panthers finish the 2023 season with a 23-7 record.