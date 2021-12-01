ATLANTA — The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) announced today the 29 Finalists for induction into the Class of 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame. The list includes 25 players, three coaches and one contributor.

“Congratulations to each of the Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Finalists on this achievement,” said James “Shack” Harris, BCFHOF Co-Chairman and 2012 Inductee. “Each finalist had a career that represents the very best of Black College Football.”

The Finalists were selected from a field of over 200 nominees by an 11-member Selection Committee composed of prominent journalists, commentators, historians, former NFL General Managers and football executives.

“The job of picking the finalist for selection to the Black College Football Hall of Fame becomes increasingly difficult each year because everyone on the list is so deserving,” said Committee Chairman Charlie Neal. “The selection committee has again come through with flying colors and we congratulate those who have made great contributions to the game.”

This year’s inductees will be announced on Dec. 28, 2021. They will be honored during the Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

PLAYER FINALISTS (25 Players)

Joe “747” Adams (QB, Tennessee State University, 1977-1980)

(QB, Tennessee State University, 1977-1980) Antoine Bethea (DB, Howard University, 2002-2005)

(DB, Howard University, 2002-2005) Verlon Biggs (DE, Jackson State University, 1962-1965)

(DE, Jackson State University, 1962-1965) Dwaine Board (DE, North Carolina A&T State University, 1975-1978)

(DE, North Carolina A&T State University, 1975-1978) Vince Buck (DB, Central State University, 1986-1989)

(DB, Central State University, 1986-1989) Ben Coates (TE, Livingstone College, 1987-1990)

(TE, Livingstone College, 1987-1990) Clem Daniels (RB, Prairie View A&M University, 1956-1959)

(RB, Prairie View A&M University, 1956-1959) Kevin Dent (S, Jackson State University, 1985-1988)

(S, Jackson State University, 1985-1988) Donald Driver (WR, Alcorn State University, 1995-1998)

(WR, Alcorn State University, 1995-1998) Donald Evans (DL, Winston-Salem State University, 1984-1987)

(DL, Winston-Salem State University, 1984-1987) Leslie Frazier (DB, Alcorn State University, 1978-1980)

(DB, Alcorn State University, 1978-1980) Richard Huntley (RB, Winston-Salem State University, 1992-1995)

(RB, Winston-Salem State University, 1992-1995) Henry Lawrence (OL, Florida A&M University, 1970-1973)

(OL, Florida A&M University, 1970-1973) Albert Lewis (DB, Grambling State University, 1979-1982)

(DB, Grambling State University, 1979-1982) Jim Marsalis (DB, Tennessee State University, 1962-1965)

(DB, Tennessee State University, 1962-1965) Rashean Mathis (DB, Bethune-Cookman University, 1999-2002)

(DB, Bethune-Cookman University, 1999-2002) Tyrone McGriff (OL, Florida A&M University, 1976-1979)

(OL, Florida A&M University, 1976-1979) John “Big Train” Moody (RB, Morris Brown College, 1939-1941)

(RB, Morris Brown College, 1939-1941) Nate Newton (OL, Florida A&M University, 1979-1982)

(OL, Florida A&M University, 1979-1982) Jacquay Nunnally (WR, Florida A&M University, 1997-2000)

(WR, Florida A&M University, 1997-2000) Elijah Pitts (RB, Philander Smith College, 1958-1961)

(RB, Philander Smith College, 1958-1961) Tyrone Poole (DB, Fort Valley State University, 1991-1994)

(DB, Fort Valley State University, 1991-1994) Jake Reed (WR, Grambling State University, 1987-1990)

(WR, Grambling State University, 1987-1990) Johnnie Walton (QB, Elizabeth City State University, 1965-1968)

(QB, Elizabeth City State University, 1965-1968) Sammy White (WR, Grambling State University, 1972-1975)

COACH FINALISTS (3 Coaches)

Rudy Hubbard (Head Football Coach, Florida A&M University 1974-1985)

(Head Football Coach, Florida A&M University 1974-1985) William “Billy” Nicks ( Head Football Coach, Morris Brown College 1930-1935, 1937-1939, 1941-1942; Prairie View A&M University 1945-1957 and 1952-1965)

Head Football Coach, Morris Brown College 1930-1935, 1937-1939, 1941-1942; Prairie View A&M University 1945-1957 and 1952-1965) Doug Porter (Head Football Coach, Mississippi Valley State University 1961-1965, Howard University 1974-1985, Fort Valley State University 1987-1996)

CONTRIBUTOR FINALIST

Roscoe Nance (Nance covered SWAC sports, primarily for Alcorn State, Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State, for the Jackson Clarion-Ledger Newspaper 1978-1985. USA Today journalists from 1985-2007)

Courtesy: BCFHOF