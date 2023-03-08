You might also like

Florida Memorial’s season has come to an end as they have been ousted from the NAIA tournament following an 80-59 loss to Marian (Ind.).

This loss not only ends the Lady Lions’ season, but it snaps the 14-game win streak they had entering this game.

Florida Memorial was led by Tianna Ayulo who finished with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds.

WBB | FINAL FMU 59@MarianUnivWBB 80 Marian snaps FMU's 14-game win streak in a lopsided win in the NAIA First Round in Indianapolis. What a season for the Lions!! 1 of the most memorable seasons in the history of #FMU!#lions #hbcu #naia #naiafirstround #indianapolis 🦁🏀 pic.twitter.com/WonauQjdx6 — FMU Lions Athletics (@GoFmuLions) March 7, 2023

She was followed by Aliyah-Deen Ahmad who had 18 points. Jasmine Worthy who also posted a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Lady Lions were outmatched from the start, only managing to hold a one-point lead that lasted for just over a minute. Marian coasted to victory leading by as many as 29 points.

Florida Memorial finished their 2023 season with a 24-6 overall record.