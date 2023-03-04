You might also like

Just like in the men’s bracket, there will also be HBCU representation in the women’s NAIA basketball tournament with three teams making an appearance.

Those include the Philander Smith Panthers, Florida Memorial Lions, and the Rust Bulldogs.

Rust has the best seeding of the HBCU teams in the tournament entering as the nine-seed in the Duer Quadrant. They will face the eight-seed Faulkner (Ala.) in the first round.

@GCACSports WBB CHAMPS! Congrats to @Rust_Athletics WBB Head Coach Eric Jackson Jr, staff, and players. Make sure you show Coach Jackson some love. #BCAWORLD pic.twitter.com/cwh8aHnrib — Black Coaches Association (@BCAWORLDWIDE) March 2, 2023

The Bulldogs punched their ticket to the national tournament following a regular season in which they finished 19-5.

They went on to claim their second straight GCAC tournament title clinching their third tournament appearance in the last four seasons.

Coming in as the 14-seed in the Naismith Quadrant is Florida Memorial who will face the three-seed Marian (Ind.) in the first round.

Florida Memorial enters the tournament coming off a season in which they finished with a 22-5 overall record. They went on to win the Sun Conference Tournament for the first time since 2009.

The Lions will go into the NAIA tournament riding a 14-game win streak.

Rounding out the field is Philander Smith, which will be the 14-seed in the Cramer Quadrant. It will be the Panthers’ first tournament appearance in school history.

Philander Smith University Lands NAIA Women's Basketball Tournament Bid first time in school history

* Coach Brandon Greenwood Lady Panthers (23-6) will play Montana Western next Tuesday pic.twitter.com/oyh0ZWePi4 — HBCU Premier Sports & More (@HBCUSports1) March 3, 2023

They will open up the tournament against Montana Western in the first round.

Philander Smith finished the regular season with a 21-5 record.