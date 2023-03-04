You might also like

You might also like

A pair of old MEAC rivals — Florida A&M and South Carolina State — will continue their head-to-head battle after the schools agreed to a home-and-home series starting in 2024.

Per FBS Schedules, the Bulldogs and Rattlers will play at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Aug. 31, 2024 in Tallahassee. The series will conclude the following season on Sept. 6, 2025 when the teams play in Orangeburg.

Both athletic directors — Florida A&M’s Tiffani Dawn-Sykes and Keshia Campbell at South Carolina State — were excited to consummate a deal.

Thank you. @Tiffani_Sykes and I were able to secure future dates between @FAMUAthletics and @SCSTATE1896. ❤️🏈💙 — Keshia Campbell (@KeshiaMCampbell) March 4, 2023

“Well, the cat is out of the bag! (Due to a FOIA request.),” said Sykes on Twitter. “Nonetheless, excited to host @SCStateAthletic football IN TALLAHASSEE in 2024! Looking forward to working with @KeshiaMCampbell!”

Florida A&M and South Carolina State competed often from 2005 through 2020 when both were members of the MEAC. The Rattlers, now members of the SWAC, lead the overall series 32-26-2.

FAMU beat South Carolina State 20-14 in Orangeburg in 2022.