Florida Memorial opened the game on a 26-11 run en route to a 98-85 victory over Southeastern in the SUN Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship in Miami Gardens.

The win marks the 17th straight conference victory.

First-team all-conference member Aliyah-Deen Ahmad had a sensational game and finished with a game-high 36 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals while teammate and SUN Women’s Basketball Player of the Year Tianna Ayulo generated 14 points and nine boards. Both players were named to the SUN Women’s Basketball All-Tournament team while Ahmad was named SUN Women’s Basketball Tourney MVP.

Jasmine Worthy dominated the paint and finished with a double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 18 rebounds to go along with three assists, three blocks and two steals.

Nyah Johnson added 10 points and grabbed five offensive boards while fellow Lions and first-team all-conference selection Chantel Barnett produced 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals in the victory.