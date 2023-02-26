You might also like

The Grambling State University men’s basketball sailed to an easy 69-55 victory over Southwestern Athletic Conference opponent Florida A&M on Saturday afternoon at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center.

Carte’Are Gordon dominated the contest with a game-high 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting to go along with five rebounds and three steals. Jourdan Smith was also a catalyst in the win, registering a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Shwandarius Cowart contributed 13 points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists in the winning effort.

Grambling State (19-8 overall, 12-3 SWAC), who never trailed in the game, used an 8-0 run to open the game. FAMU (7-20, 5-11 SWAC) didn’t score its first points until it was awarded three free throws with 13:51 to go in the half.

After the Rattlers trimmed GSU’s lead to two, 14-12, with 6:43 remaining, the Tigers began to roll. GSU closed the half on on 17-5 run to carry a commanding 31-17 lead Into the locker room.

FAMU was no match for Grambling State in the second half, as the Tigers ballooned its lead to 32 points, 60-28, with 7:49 remaining in the game.

As a team, Grambling State shot 44.8 percent from the floor (26-of-58), including knocking down 46.2 percent of its three-pointers. The Tigers held the Rattlers to 34.1 percent shooting, limiting FAMU to just 14 made baskets in 41 attempts. Florida A&M was more efficient from the charity stripe, going 24-of-31. GSU converted 11-of-20 attempts from the line.

Noah Meren and Jordan Chatman both led FaMU with 11 points each.

Courtesy: Grambling State Athletics