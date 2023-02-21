You might also like

You might also like

Morgan State Bears have shaken things up at the top of the standings in the MEAC after knocking off the current conference leader Howard 89-76 on Monday night.

As a result, Morgan State snapped Howard’s nine-game winning streak improving to 13-14 overall and 5-6 against the MEAC.

Meanwhile, Howard drops to 17-11 overall and 9-2 in conference play. The Bison do, however, maintain their hold of first place in the MEAC thanks to Norfolk State’s loss to Coppin State.

Will Thomas led the way for Morgan State with a game-high 24 points connecting on three three-pointers. Lewis Djonkam recorded a full line of 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, four steals, and two blocks.

In addition, Kamron Hobbs and Isaiah Burke each scored 14 points for the Bears while Rob Lawson came off the bench to score 12 points.

Howard was led by Shy Odom who recorded a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds. Elijah Hawkins tallied 16 points, four assists, three rebounds, and two steals while Jelani Williams scored 11 points off the bench.

In attendance for this big game was Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson who visited Morgan State’s campus earlier in the day.

“People told me I couldn’t go from the basketball court to the boardroom. I don’t worry about what people say. I prove it to myself,” @MagicJohnson makes a stop at the Hill Field house to offer words of encouragement to @MSUBearsWBB and @MSUBearsMBB. pic.twitter.com/ek9vG5B9dr — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) February 20, 2023



After a close first half that ended with Howard holding a six-point lead, Morgan State put on a dominant display in the second half to put the game in their favor.

They scored an astonishing 61 points shooting 69% from the field recording a 13-2 assist-to-turnover ratio and forcing six Bison turnovers.

Thomas scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half while Hobbs scored 12 points in the period.