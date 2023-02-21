You might also like

In a rematch of last year’s MEAC championship game, Coppin State put an end to its long losing streak by defeating the reigning conference champion Norfolk State 69-62 on Monday.

This win snaps a nine-game losing streak for the Eagles giving them their first win since they beat South Carolina State on Jan. 7.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State had its six-game winning streak snapped and dropped to 19-8 overall and 8-3 in the MEAC.

Norfolk State did get some help from Morgan State who beat first-place Howard to keep the Spartans one game outside the top spot.

Coppin State’s Nendah Tarke led all scorers with 19 points on 67% shooting from the field. Kam’Ron Blue added 14 points connecting on four three-pointers.

While Sam Sessoms struggled from the field shooting 1-for-7, he got to the free throw line frequently ending the game with 17 points. Sessoms also chipped in six rebounds, six assists, and four steals.

Dana Tate Jr. and Caheim Brown each scored 11 points for Norfolk State while Joe Bryant Jr. had a less-than-spectacular 10 points.

Norfolk State started the game on a 10-0 run going and led by as many as 14 points in the first half. However, a 9-0 run to end the half was all Coppin State needed to keep them within striking distance.

With momentum on their side, Coppin State started the second half on a 15-2 run to permanently take the lead. Blue was a catalyst for the Eagles’ run, scoring eight of the team’s 15 points.

While the Spartans were able to cut the Eagles’ lead down to two points, they were unable to regain control.