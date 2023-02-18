You might also like

You might also like

Jr. Clay exploded for 40 points in a virtuoso performance as Tennessee State defeated Southern Illinois Edwardsville, 100-85.

The grad transfer connected on 8 of his 9 field goal attempts, including three of his four attempts from 3-point range in a 26-point first half.

However, TSU as a team was locked in offensively, shooting 63.3% from the floor and 54.5% from three. The hot shooting, coupled with the frigid 32% shooting by the Cougars, enabled the Tigers to build a 57-37 halftime lead.

Mr. 4️⃣0️⃣‼️ @j_clay4 reaches the 40-point plateau and is the first player since Darryl Brooks had 42 points vs. Eastern Kentucky on 1/23/89

CC: @ovcsports, @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/IuMSWthuVe — Tennessee State Men’s Basketball (@TSUTigersMBB) February 19, 2023

Clay tacked on another 14 points over the final 20 minutes and the Tigers shot 55.2% in the second half cruising to a comfortable win.

Clay is the first TSU player to score at least 40 points in a game since Darryl Brooks did it against Eastern Kentucky in 1989.

In addition to Clay’s exploits, Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. turned in a solid performance with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. Dedric Boyd chipped in 13 points and two rebounds.

The win lifts Tennessee State to 17-12 overall but more importantly 9-7 in the Ohio Valley Conference, which ties the Tigers for third with Tennessee Tech.