In a surprising turn of events, Tony Duckworth stepped down from his position as Albany State athletic director.

Duckworth, who had been in the position since 2020, announced on Twitter Saturday that he “was proud of what we accomplished during my three-plus years.”

My statement on departing Albany State University. pic.twitter.com/ZpOesPHqV5 — Tony Duckworth (@tonyduckworthsr) February 17, 2023

Duckworth said he is unsure of his next landing spot, noting that it may be outside of intercollegiate athletics.