In a surprising turn of events, Tony Duckworth stepped down from his position as Albany State athletic director.
Duckworth, who had been in the position since 2020, announced on Twitter Saturday that he “was proud of what we accomplished during my three-plus years.”
My statement on departing Albany State University. pic.twitter.com/ZpOesPHqV5
— Tony Duckworth (@tonyduckworthsr) February 17, 2023
“When I arrived in Albany on January 2, 2020, I knew this would be the most challenging undertaking of my twenty-seven-year career in college athletics,” he said. “I worked tirelessly in this role, and I am proud of what we accomplished during my three-plus years.
Duckworth listed a number of accomplishments the athletic department achieved during his time at ASU including becoming the first SIAC member to return to competition after the pandemic, increasing third-party billing revenue, launching a new ticket platform and merchandise store, hosting the SIAC baseball and softball tournaments in Albany, securing an NCAA football playoff game in Albany, the first hall of fame inductions since 2013, raised more than $90,000 for the athletic department through the new Athletics Golf Classic.
Duckworth said he is unsure of his next landing spot, noting that it may be outside of intercollegiate athletics.
