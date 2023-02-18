You might also like

In an important matchup between teams tied for second place in the SWAC, the Alabama A&M women’s basketball team got the best of Bethune-Cookman securing a 50-48 win.

Both teams came into this game with 9-4 conference records holding a tie for second place (along with Alabama State) in the SWAC).

As a result of their win, the Bulldogs tied the season series with the Wildcats after losing 55-46 on the road on January 30.

Alabama A&M was paced by Toni Grace, who finished with 17 points and four rebounds. Amani Free added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman’s Chanel Wilson led all scorers with 21 points while also posting three steals. D’Shantae Edwards posted 10 points, four rebounds, and four steals.

In a game of runs, Alabama A&M took an 18-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Bethune-Cookman followed that up with a run that led to an eight-point halftime lead.

The Bulldogs put the game firmly in their favor thanks to a 15-5 run capped off by a Grace 3-pointer with 1:04 in regulation.