Rihanna and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes were not the only stars of the Super Bowl.

Justina Miles, a deaf American Sign Language performer, went viral online for her performance during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Miles signed along to lyrics as Rihanna performed her 13-minute set during intermission which drew a little more than 11 million viewers. Miles, a nursing student at Bowie State in Maryland,-old also signed during actress Sheryl Lee Ralph’s performance of the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Miles, a native of Philadelphia, previously performed ASL renditions of concerts throughout the country, according to the National Association of the Deaf.

At a news conference on Thursday, Miles spoke about the significance of singing the Black National Anthem at the Super Bowl.

“It’s not only for me to share this experience with the whole world, but to really bring that empowerment to millions and millions of Black deaf people all over the country, who’ve never really seen that before,” Miles said. “And so they should feel inspired, and that’s the same way I feel. I feel like that is truly lifting every voice, even my voice.”

Watch Miles’ performance below