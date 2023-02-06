You might also like

HBCU quarterback Geremy Hickbottom will be continuing his football career across the pond.

The Cologne Crocodiles of the German Football League signed the former Grambling State and Tennessee State quarterback to a contract.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to continue my football career,” Hickbottom said in a statement released by the Crocodiles. “I have the mission to bring a championship back to the beautiful city of Cologne. I am really excited and ready to meet all my teammates and coaches.”

Crocodiles head coach David Odenthal said Hickbottom “was made for our needs.” The team also said it was impressed with his arm and decision-making.

Hickbottom appeared in 16 games from 2018 to 2020 with Grambling, completing 219 of his 368 pass attempts for 2,823 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also added 823 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. He then transferred to Tennessee State where in 2021, Hickbottom threw for 1,847 yards and 12 scores and ran for another 261 yards and seven touchdowns.

The German Football League was founded in 1979 and features 16 teams spread across two eight-team conferences.