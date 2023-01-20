Former Jackson State and current Colorado coach Deion Sanders said he supports the efforts of Ed Reed at Bethune-Cookman despite pushback regarding comments made over the state of HBCUs.

Appearing on “The Talk,” Sanders was asked his thoughts on Reed’s candid frustration about conditions at B-CU.

“We’ve seen Ed in the light for a multitude of years. We’ve never seen Ed lose composure and speak out,” said Sanders. “So the fact that he did — why don’t we ask ‘what happened, Ed? Because he’s been a pillar of consistency his whole life,” Sanders said.



Sanders, who was a teammate of Reed during a brief stint with the Baltimore Ravens, said the school will be successful with the Hall of Famer at the helm.

“I support Ed. I love Ed,” he said. “He got it right. And I support Bethune because they are going to be wonderful with Ed at the helm, I feel.”