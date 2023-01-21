You might also like

Alabama A&M offensive coordinator Duane Taylor has been hired to fill a similar role in the XFL.

An assistant on Connell Maynor’s staff, Taylor will work with the Vegas Vipers.

Before his career in coaching, Taylor was a standout player at Fayetteville State as part of a team that won back-to-back CIAA championships in 2002 and 2003.

He then played five years at the pro level for the National Indoor Football League (NIFL) and American Indoor Football League (AIFL).

Taylor got his start in coaching at the collegiate level in 2010 as the wide receivers coach for Winston-Salem State under Maynor.

He played a major role on a Winston-Salem State team that was among the top offenses in the country making multiple Division II playoff appearances. This includes the 2012 season in which they made it to the national championship game the second HBCU to ever do so (Central State, 1983).

Subsequent stops for Taylor included Hampton, his alma mater Fayetteville State, and his current position at Alabama A&M.

According to Maynor, Taylor is not leaving Alabama A&M as he is expected to return to the team at the conclusion of the XFL season.