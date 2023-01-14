You might also like

Two of the favorites to compete for the SWAC regular season championship will clash on Saturday when Southern puts its unbeaten record on the line against rival Grambling State.

Southern currently sits at the top of the SWAC, holding a 4-0 record in conference play. The Jags are one of two teams with an unblemished record against conference opponents along with Jackson State.

History is on the side of Grambling State going into this matchup, having beaten Southern five straight times and 10 times in the last 11 games. Two of Grambling’s wins over Southern came in each of the last two SWAC tournaments.

The winner of this game will take one huge step toward claiming the SWAC regular season title, something Grambling has not done since 2018. Southern’s last conference title was in 2014.

This will be the first of two meetings between these two teams, with the second taking place on Feb. 18 in Salt Lake City, Utah, in the NBA HBCU Classic as part of NBA All-Star weekend festivities.

Not only has Southern been winning, but they have done so decisively, holding an average scoring margin of 12.5 points.

A major key to Southern’s success has been their efficiency shooting from three-point range. They lead the conference with 40 three-pointers and a 44% shooting percentage from deep.

In their demolition win over Bethune-Cookman, Southern connected on a season-high 15 three-pointers on 52% shooting.

On the defensive end, no team has recorded more stops than the Jaguars forcing 18 per game, including a conference-high nine steals per game.

Before entering conference play, Grambling was looked at as a favorite to win the SWAC due to securing quality non-conference wins over Power Five opponents such as Colorado and Vanderbilt early in the season.

They enter this matchup one full game behind Southern in the standings with a 3-1 conference record.

The Tigers have been the most efficient team in the SWAC in conference play, shooting 48% from the field. Their best performance came against Texas Southern, in which they shot 61% from the field.

Not only can Grambling make shots at the rim, but the Tigers can defend the rim averaging 4.3 blocks per game which ranks second in the SWAC.

Overall this season, the Tigers have recorded at least five blocks in six games, including each of their last two games.

Players to Watch

Tyrone Lyons, Southern

North Carolina A&T transfer Tyrone Lyons is having his best stretch of the season since the Jags entered conference play.

Most may remember him as the man who hit the game-winning three to secure a win in Southern’s conference opener against Texas Southern. However, his impact this season for the Jaguars expands far beyond that one big shot.

Lyons is averaging 16.5 points per game, shooting 55% from the field and 6.0 rebounds per game in his team’s last four games.

The redshirt senior registered his best performance of the year thus far in his team’s last outing against Bethune-Cookman. He posted a season-high 23 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, along with eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Grambling State will need to be on high alert if they want any chance to contain Lyons on his red-hot streak.

Carte’are Gordon, Grambling State

Carte’are Gordon has been a model of consistency for the Tigers this season. He has scored in double figures in all but one game and has shot over 50% in all but three.

In addition to scoring, Gordon is a top candidate for SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, ranking second in the SWAC in rebounding (7.4) and second in blocks (1.6).

Similar to Lyons, the Tigers’ big man has also stepped up his level of play since Grambling opened up its conference schedule.

Gordon has put up 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals in each of his last three games.

In his most recent performance against Florida A&M, Gordon recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds while adding two blocks.

Keeping Grambling off the boards will be a difficult task, with Gordon holding down the paint.

How to watch

The SWAC clash will be played at 3 p.m. CST and televised on HBCU GO.