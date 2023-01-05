You might also like

The ACC is adding some North Carolina A&T flavor to its ranks as two of the Aggies’ top stars from last season have committed to respective conference schools.

Aggies junior running back Bhayshul Tuten recently announced he was joining Boston College.

Tuten had a breakout year for North Carolina A&T this past season leading the Big South in rushing, averaging 123.9 yards per game and 13 touchdowns.

This was highlighted by a streak of 10 consecutive games rushing for over 100 yards, which set an A&T single-season record.

In addition to being named to the All-Big South first team, he was named to the FCS All-American Third Team and the Walter Payton award watch list.

The All-American running back received numerous offers from Power five programs including Florida, Kansas State, Mizzou, Georgia, and Virginia Tech before committing to Boston College.

More recently, Aggies linebacker Jacob Roberts announced he would remain in-state playing for Wake Forest.

🎩H O M E 🎩 pic.twitter.com/JYBgB8C3LC — Jacob Roberts (@Jacobrob3rts_) January 5, 2023

Roberts is best known for anchoring North Carolina A&T’s championship defense as a freshman in 2019. He finished the season with 62 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and two interceptions. He was named to the All-MEAC second team and the Hero Sports Freshman All-American team.

Roberts played a pivotal role in the team’s Celebration Bowl win in 2019 posting six tackles and an interception on his way to being named the game’s defensive MVP.

This past season, Roberts recorded 72 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, seven passes defended, and two blocked kicks. He was named to the All-Big South Second Team.