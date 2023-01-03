You might also like

The Jackson State Tigers have retained a key member of Deion Sanders’ inaugural recruiting class as wide receiver Trevonte Rucker announced he will be returning to the team.

Rucker entered the college ranks as a four-star recruit out of Ocala, Florida. He received offers from numerous Power five schools, including Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Kentucky, and LSU.

After originally committing to the University of Florida, the four-star receiver later de-committed announcing he would sign with Jackson State in 2021.

In his freshman season with the Tigers, Rucker hauled in 26 receptions for 515 yards and two touchdowns. He also made an impact on special teams returning a kickoff 64 yards against Bethune-Cookman.

This past season, Rucker played in a more reduced role only recording five receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown.

Rucker adds his name to the list of notable players who will be returning to Jackson State next season along with running back Sy’Veon Wilkerson and linebacker Nyles Gaddy.