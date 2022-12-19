Travis Hunter, as expected, played his last game as a member of Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl.

The 5-star recruit announced late Sunday on his personal YouTube that he is entering the transfer portal immediately.

“I don’t know what I’m gonna do next. But I just know that I’m going to try to look for a new home,” Hunter said. “And I’m going to take my time out in this decision and just weigh my options out.”

For the season, Hunter recorded two interceptions, returning one of a defensive touchdown. As a receiver, he’s tallied 14 receptions and scored a pair TDs. In the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday, Hunter caught two touchdown passes, including a 19-yard reception as time in regulation expired to send the game into overtime.

On an Instagram chat last week, former Jackson State coach Deion Sanders indicated that Hunter was close to joining him at Colorado as a transfer.

“When is Travis coming? Real soon. I saw (speculation) online the other day,” Sanders said via an Instagram chat. “What do you think Travis is going to do? What is wrong with y’all? What is wrong with y’all sometimes? Some of the stuff y’all say puzzles me, puzzles the heck out of me.”

The comments come weeks after Hunter — while watching Sanders’ introductory press conference on a Twitch stream — said, “I’m coming, coach.”

But Hunter indicated Sunday that he’s not going to necessarily follow his coach and idol to Boulder.

“I don’t want to rush into nothing or jump into nothing,” Hunter explained. “Yes, everybody wants me to follow Coach Prime. I want to follow Coach Prime, too. But, I need to know if it’s a fit for me then I’ll go. If it’s not a fit for me, I’m not going. I want everybody to know that and make everything clear.

“I’m not saying I’m not committing to Colorado right now or I’m never going to do it. I’m just letting you know that’s not in my plan right now just to jump and be on the team.”

In his address, Hunter, who made history by becoming the first-ever No. 1 recruit to sign with an HBCU, thanked Jackson State fans and the city for embracing him.

“Thanks Jackson, Mississippi for showing your boy love and support,” Hunter said. “Everybody that came out and supported me. Everybody that came out and took pictures with me. I appreciate everybody.”