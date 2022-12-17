You might also like

Jackson State had one play and seven seconds to keep its unbeaten record intact.

Shedeur Sanders took the shotgun gun snap, looked to the left, and lofted a pass toward the corner of the endzone that eventually nestled into the hands of Travis Hunter for a game-tying 19-yard touchdown to send the Celebration Bowl into overtime at 34-all.

“When I threw the ball, all I have to do is put air under it,” Sanders said. “He’s going to do the rest. It wasn’t really hard. I just threw a fade. Travis is Travis Hunter. He’s him for a reason.”

North Carolina Central would eventually go onto win the game 41-34.