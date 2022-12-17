Jackson State had one play and seven seconds to keep its unbeaten record intact.
Shedeur Sanders took the shotgun gun snap, looked to the left, and lofted a pass toward the corner of the endzone that eventually nestled into the hands of Travis Hunter for a game-tying 19-yard touchdown to send the Celebration Bowl into overtime at 34-all.
THIS CATCH FROM TRAVIS HUNTER!
JACKSON STATE TIES IT UP IN THE FINAL SECONDS 😱 pic.twitter.com/qGndK1ltzt
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 17, 2022
“When I threw the ball, all I have to do is put air under it,” Sanders said. “He’s going to do the rest. It wasn’t really hard. I just threw a fade. Travis is Travis Hunter. He’s him for a reason.”
North Carolina Central would eventually go onto win the game 41-34.
