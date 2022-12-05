You might also like

You might also like

Super freshman Travis Hunter made headlines by becoming the first No. 1 recruit ever to sign with an HBCU when he committed to Jackson State.

Now the five-star defensive back and wide receiver is going to follow Deion Sanders to Colorado.

Hunter was on a Twitch stream watching a video Sanders’ introductory press conference and said, “I’m coming, coach.”

Hunter was on his Twitch live stream reacting to the video of Coach Prime meeting his new team. Hunter said, “I’m coming, coach.”

For the season, Hunter has recorded two interceptions, returning one of a defensive touchdown. As a receiver, he’s tallied 14 receptions and scored a pair TDs.

Hunter did not play in the second half of the JSU’s 43-24 win over Southern in the SWAC Championship Game on Saturday. There is no indication that Hunter will play in the Celebration Bowl against NC Central on Dec. 17.

Hunter is not the only stud Jackson State player headed to CU. Sanders announced that his son, Shedeur Sanders, would be the Buffaloes quarterback next season.

“That’s your quarterback,” Deion Sanders said of Shedeur Sanders “He’s gonna have to earn it though.”