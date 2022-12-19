Nearly a month after Gabe Giardina departed to take the Charleston Southern job, Albany State has targeted its next head coach.

Quinn Gray, who spent the last two seasons as a senior offensive analyst at Memphis, has been tabbed as the next man to lead Golden Rams football. Gray was a standout player as a quarterback at Florida A&M, leading the school to back-to-back MEAC titles in 2000 and 2001, with postseason births in both seasons.

Gray left the Highest of Seven Hills as the Rattlers’ all-time leader in passing yards (7,378), pass attempts (1,113), pass completions (562), and TD passes (57).

After five seasons in the National Football League, where he spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Kansas City Chiefs, Gray moved into the coaching ranks at FAMU as quarterbacks coach before ascending to the offensive coordinator for the next two seasons.

He also spent two years at Alcorn State as quarterback coach on Fred McNair’s staff, but due to COVID and Alcorn not participating in the 2021 Spring season, Gray only was an assistant for 11 games. In that time, Alcorn finished fifth among SWAC teams in passing yardage per game (221), was fourth in touchdowns (20), and had the second-lowest interception total in the league.