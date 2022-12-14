You might also like

The Associated Press annual FCS All-American team features the selection of six HBCU players.

The lone player selected to the first team is North Carolina Central defensive back and MEAC Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Baker.

Baker finished second in the MEAC with four interceptions and tied for second with nine passes defended as part of an Eagles’ defense that will face Jackson State in Saturday’s Celebration Bowl.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff offensive lineman Mark Evans II added another notch to his resume by being selected to the offensive second team.

This is the third FCS All-American honor he has received this season along with a Hero Sports FCS All-American selection and place on the Phil Steele FCS All-American team.

Joining Evans on the offensive second team is Florida A&M wide receiver Xavier Smith. Smith was the top receiver in the SWAC this past season recording 87 receptions for 1,021 receiving yards and scoring 11 touchdowns.

Headlining the defensive second team is South Carolina State linebacker BJ Davis. Davis led the MEAC in interceptions (5) and passes defended (12) while also recording the second-most total tackles (94).

Also selected to the defensive second team is Jackson State linebacker and SWAC Defensive Player of the Year Aubrey Miller Jr.

Miller finished the season with 106 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, six pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He played a huge role in the Tigers finishing the regular season 12-0.

Rounding out the field is Jackson State offensive lineman Tyler Brown. The Louisiana transfer makes an impact in his first season with the Tigers as he was also named to the All-SWAC first team.