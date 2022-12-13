It is no secret that the MEAC has dominated the Celebration Bowl.

Since the game’s inception in 2015, the MEAC is 5-1 and has won four straight since 2017, including a surprising 31-10 South Carolina State win over 10-point favorite Jackson State in the 2021 game.

Enter North Carolina Central. The Eagles are in the Celebration Bowl for the second time in school history and carry the dubious distinction of being the only MEAC team to lose to a SWAC opponent when it dropped a wild 10-9 decision to Grambling State in 2016.

Is there pressure on the Eagles’ side to keep the conference domination going over the SWAC, especially considering that NC Central is a hefty 16.5-point underdog to 12-0 Jackson State?

“We’re going to continue to do what we’ve done the last 11 games,” said NCCU coach Trei Oliver. “I don’t have anything to do with how people perceive us and what they think about the strength of our conference.”

The MEAC — despite defections and perceptions that it is in decline — has owned the more revered SWAC in not only the Celebration Bowl but in non-conference head-to-head matchups, too. Including this season, the MEAC is an impressive 16-6 versus the SWAC in major bowls or classic meetings.

When the games have mattered the most — and the stakes are at their peak — the little conference with just six teams has done more than held its own.

The last time the Eagles (9-2) faced off against a SWAC school was in 2021, ironically in Atlanta. NC Central upset Alcorn State 23-14 in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

“The SWAC is a very good conference. They play good football in the SWAC,” said Oliver, who was an assistant at Grambling and Southern before taking the NC Central job in 2019. “But at the same time, you know, we’ve (MEAC) had their number and we play some pretty dadgum good football here, too.

“You look at the records and they kind of speak for themselves. But you know, that’s in the past. That’s history. We can’t go down there relying on what happened in the past that it will carry us in this game. Hopefully, we can put on a good performance and bring back the trophy to the East Coast.”