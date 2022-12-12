You might also like

Kevin Durant announced a donation of $500,000 to Bowie State University to help renovate the Bulldogs’ basketball arena.

The renovations will include the installation of a new basketball court, expansion of seating capacity, and upgrades to the press box area.

In addition to the aforementioned facility upgrades, the donation will also provide financial support for men’s and women’s basketball as well as university athletic programs.

Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation Commit to Major Investment in Bowie State University https://t.co/U5mZWjOAao pic.twitter.com/OrW9ZeXyZT — CIAA (@CIAAForLife) December 12, 2022

“We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education, especially in Prince George’s County,” said Wanda Durant, who leads the Durant Family Foundation. “Bowie State was the perfect place to make a meaningful impact.”

Bowie State President Aminta Breaux was appreciative of the gift:

“We’re grateful for the resources that Kevin Durant and his family foundation have generously donated to Bowie State University to advance student success in achieving their academic goals,” said Breaux in a statement. “His contributions will go a long way towards updating our facilities and ensuring a top-tier athletic experience for all of our students. The foundation has already built a network of community-centric services within the Durant Center in Prince George’s County that is exemplary.”

In addition to the contributions to Bowie State athletics, Durant and his foundation will also establish a scholarship fund for Durant Center college track students who opt to attend Bowie State.

The donation to Bowie was the latest philanthropic act from Durant, a Maryland native. Durant’s non-profit, founded by the NBA superstar in 2013, has renovated 27 basketball courts around the globe in cities such as Berlin, Oklahoma City, Guangzhou, Taipei, New Delhi, Redwood, San Francisco, and Tokyo.

In 2019 the organization partnered with College Track to establish College Track at the Durant Center in a joint effort to aid first-generation and low-income students in accessing higher education.