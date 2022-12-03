You might also like

You might also like

Deion Sanders had been laying the foundation for his reported departure ahead of an anticipated announcement he will accept the Colorado head coaching job.

Five-star Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss told 247Sports that Sanders talked to him this week and allegedly said he was “going Power Five.”

“He was just like, ‘Man, I’m just letting you know that I’m going Power Five’ and that he wants me to join him basically,” Inniss said.

The conversation didn’t appear to be a pitch to play at Jackson State, but at whatever Power Five schools Sanders was being courted by.

On Monday, Sanders revealed that Colorado was the school that made an offer for his services. On Friday, it was reported that the offer would be in the $5 million range, with contractual incentives that could push earnings to $7 million.

ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel later reported that Sanders would take the CU job and was assembling a coaching and support staff.

Inniss explained that he met Sanders in 2020 during a Prime 239 tournament.

“I took a picture with him and he told me to never stop working,” Inniss recalled. “He’s the G.O.A.T. I would definitely listen because I like to take knowledge from everybody.”

Sanders has not officially announced where he intends to coach beyond this season.