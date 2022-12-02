You might also like

With revelations that Deion Sanders had been offered the head coaching job at Colorado and the school was positioning to make a lucrative multimillion-dollar offer, it appears the SWAC Coach of the Year is moving on after a report revealed he is preparing to leave Jackson State.

As reported by ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Sanders “has been preparing his exit in order to take the head coaching job at Colorado.”

The report indicated that Sanders had been in contact with potential staff to join him in Colorado. It was also reported that Sanders was attempting to encourage a current CU player to not enter the transfer portal.

Sanders, Thamel reported, is expected to be in Boulder sometime this weekend, though that has not been assured.

On Saturday, Sanders will be coaching Jackson State in the SWAC Championship Game against Southern.

“They’re not doing a great job of hiding this,” said a staff source told ESPN. “If he backs out of this deal, it would be a huge problem for Colorado.”

All signs, Thamel reported, is that Sanders will accept the position in the next 48 hours even though the coach hasn’t given any indication of his commitment.