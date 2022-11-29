Alabama State quarterback Myles Crawley has announced he is entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.
“My experience at Alabama State has been amazing,” said Crawley in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday. “The love and support that was shown to me from the school, student body, alumni, and Hornets nation community will never be forgotten. I am leaving better than I came.”
He culminated the post by saying, “It was not an easy decision, however, I believe it is the best decision for me at this point in my career.”
Crawley played in 19 games in three seasons with Alabama State. He completed 94-of-162 pass attempts for 1,240 passing yards scoring nine touchdowns.
In his first career start against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the Hornets quarterback played spectacularly, recording 292 passing yards completing 71% of his passes, and scoring four touchdowns leading his team to a 35-15 win.
This season, Crawley started in four games, including the team’s matchup against UCLA. He competed with Florida transfer Dematrius Davis for the starting job throughout the season.
