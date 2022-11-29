You might also like

Alabama State quarterback Myles Crawley has announced he is entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

“My experience at Alabama State has been amazing,” said Crawley in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday. “The love and support that was shown to me from the school, student body, alumni, and Hornets nation community will never be forgotten. I am leaving better than I came.”

He culminated the post by saying, “It was not an easy decision, however, I believe it is the best decision for me at this point in my career.”

Crawley played in 19 games in three seasons with Alabama State. He completed 94-of-162 pass attempts for 1,240 passing yards scoring nine touchdowns.

In his first career start against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the Hornets quarterback played spectacularly, recording 292 passing yards completing 71% of his passes, and scoring four touchdowns leading his team to a 35-15 win.

This season, Crawley started in four games, including the team’s matchup against UCLA. He competed with Florida transfer Dematrius Davis for the starting job throughout the season.